Red Spruce Capital LLC Buys 328 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,622 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 59,655 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163,337 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 52,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $175.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

