Red Spruce Capital LLC Buys 26,694 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,694 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

