Red Spruce Capital LLC Acquires 213 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.42.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $374.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

