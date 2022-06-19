Realio Network Price Reaches $0.0238 on Top Exchanges (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a market cap of $156,601.55 and approximately $93,088.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 61.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.20 or 0.01819883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005358 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 64.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00123236 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00097161 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00014187 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

