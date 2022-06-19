Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.7% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after buying an additional 2,244,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $162,515,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.88. The company has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

