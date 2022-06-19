Ratecoin Price Tops $0.0002 (XRA)

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. Ratecoin has a market cap of $23,363.89 and $4.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ratecoin has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.