Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives $128.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPD. Mizuho cut their price target on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

RPD stock opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.40. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.14.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,336.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,565,000 after acquiring an additional 96,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,978,000 after purchasing an additional 570,372 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,943,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

