Raiden Network Token Achieves Market Cap of $6.43 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $179,294.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0963 or 0.00000500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded up 141% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00011783 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009056 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00159816 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000065 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.