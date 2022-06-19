Quebecoin Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (QBC)

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. Quebecoin has a total market cap of $6,815.11 and approximately $2.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quebecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quebecoin

Quebecoin (QBC) is a coin. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quebecoin is https://reddit.com/r/Quebecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Quebecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

