Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Blackline Safety Corp. Issued By Raymond James (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Blackline Safety in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$15.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.51 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLN. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.80.

Shares of CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09.

In related news, Director Cody Slater acquired 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,429.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,308,934.90. Also, insider DAK Capital Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,619,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,072,689.24. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $176,404.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

