PUTinCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $513.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,094.91 or 1.00075633 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00032171 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021578 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PUTinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

