Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises about 1.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 17,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 228,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.05. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

