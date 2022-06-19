Project Pai Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.22 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $2,472.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00014329 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00041777 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000853 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,806,703,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,603,612,539 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.