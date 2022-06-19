Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) PT Lowered to $95.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PCOR. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.73.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $108.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.69.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 23,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $999,531.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,335 shares in the company, valued at $36,385,834.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith bought 171,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $7,341,444.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,069,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,786,750.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,476 shares of company stock worth $4,972,888. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 613.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 47,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,908,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $21,081,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

