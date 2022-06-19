Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.46

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 20th. This is a boost from Premier Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.34.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.27.
Premier Investments Company Profile
