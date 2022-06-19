PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Raised to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

PREKF stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

