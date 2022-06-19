Polkastarter (POLS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29.10 Million

Polkastarter (POLS) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Polkastarter has a total market capitalization of $44.27 million and approximately $29.10 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20,536.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00123027 BTC.

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter (POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,721,432 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

