Polis Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,245.00 (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 48.5% lower against the US dollar. Polis has a market cap of $402,965.24 and approximately $6,245.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004166 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00719891 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005209 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00168040 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.