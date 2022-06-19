Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 707,857 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $62,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 28,437,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,768,100. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

