Planned Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Planned Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 26,152 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,705,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 296,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,931,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,148. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.