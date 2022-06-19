Planned Solutions Inc. Has $14.13 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1,505.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,552 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 9.9% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,476,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,352,000 after acquiring an additional 173,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,144,000 after acquiring an additional 168,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.69. 82,602,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,650,232. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.17.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

