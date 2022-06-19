Planned Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037,773 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,172 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,026 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $31.30. 9,948,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,656,637. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

