Planned Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL)

Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,123 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF makes up 2.6% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,423,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF alerts:

Shares of FILL traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 140,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,547. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.