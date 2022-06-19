Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Benchmark

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:PL opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at $3,137,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Labs PBC (Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.