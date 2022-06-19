Piper Sandler Trims Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Target Price to $35.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.83.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 31.35%. Research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 20,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $490,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Victory Capital by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

