PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.94.

PetroChina ( NYSE:PTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $114.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetroChina will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PetroChina by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 853.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

