Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives $34.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYCR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.77. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 44.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 86,460 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 99.9% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 468,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 37.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 50,297 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

