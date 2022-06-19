Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

Paychex stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $101.73 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

