Paul Murphy Purchases 5,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Director Paul Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$279,000.

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$9.29 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.30 and a 12 month high of C$11.61. The stock has a market cap of C$3.64 billion and a PE ratio of -22.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.71.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$233.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.5320421 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.33.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

