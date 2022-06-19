Pangolin (PNG) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pangolin (PNG) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. During the last week, Pangolin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $3.45 million and $488,397.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.08 or 0.01790399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00116171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00090932 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,797,724 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.