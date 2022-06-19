Pangolin (PNG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Pangolin has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $488,397.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.08 or 0.01790399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00116171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00090932 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,797,724 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

