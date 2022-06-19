Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Trading Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $51,907.84 and approximately $82,935.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

