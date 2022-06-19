Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 24,455 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,455 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.8% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of American Tower worth $223,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

Shares of AMT opened at $236.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

