Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 16,460 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 16,460 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $57,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Tesla by 32.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $650.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $808.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $909.05. The company has a market cap of $673.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $608.88 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

