Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,311 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

NYSE ABBV opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

