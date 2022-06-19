Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 875,160 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 174.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 875,160 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Weyerhaeuser worth $52,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,999,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $32.99 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Weyerhaeuser Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.