Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,651 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Prologis worth $69,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Prologis by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,714,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.09.

PLD stock opened at $110.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

