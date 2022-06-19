Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 705.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,893,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409,983 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of AT&T worth $92,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

