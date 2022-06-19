Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $82.58 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 121.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,042 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises approximately 0.7% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $82,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,598,096.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,267 shares of company stock worth $27,831,751. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $300.57 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

