Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $37.05 Million Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 190.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,013 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $37,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLK. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $115,498,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 1,832.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,151,000 after buying an additional 532,193 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $40,506,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 11,632.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 356,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,595,000 after buying an additional 353,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $32,328,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

NYSE WLK opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.18. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.55.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,614 shares of company stock valued at $14,000,359 in the last three months. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

