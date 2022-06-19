Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 177.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,291 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Whirlpool worth $28,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHR. Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

NYSE WHR opened at $151.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.93 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.03%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

