Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,445,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $498.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.71 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $124,934.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

