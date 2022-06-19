Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.40 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. Oxen has a market cap of $15.40 million and approximately $433,575.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001416 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,386.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $950.78 or 0.05171233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00027380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00248726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.43 or 0.00618126 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.70 or 0.00549338 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00072308 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,742,774 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

