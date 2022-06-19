Origin Materials (ORGN) & The Competition Critical Survey

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Origin Materials to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Origin Materials and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 2 0 2.50 Origin Materials Competitors 137 760 1209 29 2.53

Origin Materials currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.77%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 47.66%. Given Origin Materials’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Origin Materials has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials’ peers have a beta of -115.47, indicating that their average stock price is 11,647% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Origin Materials and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A $42.09 million 6.38 Origin Materials Competitors $4.41 billion $410.92 million -55.52

Origin Materials’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials. Origin Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Origin Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A -10.24% -5.90% Origin Materials Competitors -372.02% 233.32% 17.84%

Summary

Origin Materials peers beat Origin Materials on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Origin Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

