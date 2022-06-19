Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $82.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.96.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.01. Oracle has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.