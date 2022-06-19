Oppenheimer Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $120.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $72.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Etsy has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,475. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

