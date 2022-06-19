Ontology Achieves Market Capitalization of $188.76 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $188.76 million and approximately $31.22 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001094 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00077519 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00019685 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001572 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00054818 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

