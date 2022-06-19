Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Plans $0.27 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 20th.
Shares of TSE OLY opened at C$61.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.01 million and a PE ratio of 20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.47. Olympia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of C$44.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.75.
