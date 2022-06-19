Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Lowered to $76.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Olin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.73.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. Olin has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $67.25.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $351,615.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,962.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Olin by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 48,590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Olin by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Searle & CO. increased its position in shares of Olin by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 30,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Olin by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.