Oikos (OKS) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last Week

Oikos (OKS) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $335,101.84 and $25,084.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oikos has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 70.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.24 or 0.01995171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005440 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 53.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00127819 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00095877 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014436 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.